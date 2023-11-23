NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders fifth-round DE K.J. Henry’s strong play, including a one-and-a-half sack game last week, has earned him praise from HC Ron Rivera.

“I mean, if you really want to talk about some guys that played well yesterday, got to give kudos to K.J. Henry,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.com. “He got an opportunity to come out. He played very well. He rushed the passer; he played the run, did a couple [of] real smart things, things that really stood out to us as coaches, and just really thought, here’s a young guy that’s taken advantage of his chances to get on the football field and play.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes some people are eyeing the Week 14 bye for the Commanders as a potential point where the organization could move on from Rivera if things get ugly over the next two weeks.

Eagles

Eagles DL Milton Williams is currently in concussion protocol. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants LB Bobby Okereke has a broken rib but says he plans to play on Sunday: “I dislocated my pinky and that hurt more than this.” (Pat Leonard)