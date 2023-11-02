NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Josh Harris, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Dan Graziano of ESPN names the Commanders the “biggest loser” of the trade deadline after dealing both DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young, given it sends a “very different message” than trading just one of the pair.
- Graziano writes Washington’s ownership appears to have decided that focusing on future assets if more important than win-now personnel.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also considers Washington among the losers at the deadline after not receiving a second-round pick from the 49ers in exchange for Young.
- Ian Rapoport on the Commanders’ trade deadline activity: “Ron Rivera knew this was coming in some form or fashion and is okay and on board with it….Josh Harris has his fingerprints all over this.”
- Rivera on the trades and his process with Harris: “The process started about 10 days ago. Our front office fielded a few calls on some of our players. … We talked about what the plan should be … and then we did reach out to Mr. Harris. … We talked about what the potential could be and what the compensation could be, and he liked the ideas.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders QB Sam Howell on the trades: “You lose two players like that it gives an opportunity for other guys to get in there and prove what they can do. Still a lot of football left. We’re not just fully set on rebuilding, we’re trying to win right now. We feel we have the players to do that.” (John Keim)
Eagles
- Following the Eagles trading DE Kentavius Street to the Falcons, Zach Berman of AllPhly.com expects seventh-round DL Moro Ojomo to fill Street’s role.
- As for rumors over Philadelphia looking to acquire a linebacker ahead of the deadline, Berman points out they are still “committed” to LB Nakobe Dean‘s development and the organization built its depth chart with an expectation that Dean would play a “big role.”
- Berman could also see Eagles DE Nolan Smith taking on a “larger role” in the second half of 2023 given he has only appeared nine percent of the defensive snaps this season.
- Berman writes he was skeptical about Philadelphia making any splash moves at the deadline given they have “core players” up for contracts at the end of the season, including WR DeVonta Smith and G Landon Dickerson.
- Dan Graziano views the Eagles as one of the big winners in the trade market after acquiring S Kevin Byard from the Titans given it will immensely help the backend of their defense.
Giants
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN considers the Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second- and 2025 fifth-round pick among the best hauls of the deadline given Williams is 29 years old with 1.5 sacks thus far.
- According to Fowler, multiple NFL executives said the compensation New York received for Williams forced teams with “marquee assets” to reassess the market and be sure they were getting an adequate return.
- Pat Leonard spoke with Giants TE Darren Waller who told him he could be out for weeks due to his hamstring injury: “The amount of weeks I’m not sure, but it may take a little bit.”
- Waller said he wanted to make sure not to rush back too soon like he did last season and extend his absence.
