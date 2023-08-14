NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera was very happy with what he saw from starting QB Sam Howell in the team’s preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

“Very encouraged,” Rivera said of Howell. “A lot of good things. I thought he threw some really good balls. I thought his decision-making was what you want. He looked to have command of things. It was good to see him get into a rhythm. Again, a good positive start for our guys.”

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes Eagles CB Josh Jobe is making a strong case to be the top reserve outside cornerback.

is making a strong case to be the top reserve outside cornerback. Berman says not to read too much into the Eagles’ running back rotation in the first preseason game, as HC Nick Sirianni says his goal is to give everyone first-team reps to get them used to contact before the regular season: “I always like those guys getting tackled, so the first time they get tackled isn’t in game one. That’s my philosophy with backs.”

says his goal is to give everyone first-team reps to get them used to contact before the regular season: Eagles RBs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott didn’t play in the preseason opener but are expected to get looks in the second game.

Giants

Giants OT Matt Peart is hoping to make the most of his opportunity with RT Evan Neal absent from practices due to suffering a concussion.

“It’s kind of having that next man up mentality, always being ready,” Peart said, via GiantsWire.com. “Always making sure I capitalize on those opportunities to be with the ones. Making sure the attention to detail is that much more defined and yeah, just playing with my guys.”

“Being under OG (OL coach Bobby Johnson) a second year and understanding what he wants in respect to the looks, it has been great to be under his coaching and I am definitely able to fine-tune my skills and refine them,” Peart added. “Coming into this year, it’s how the mentality is always getting better. Year 4, Year 3, Year 2, Year 1, it’s always been the same. Make sure I always put my best foot forward and showcase my skillset and what I am able to do on the field.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll also spoke with reporters about the progress that Peart has made so far in training camp.

“Matt has done a good job this camp,” Daboll noted. “We have moved him around. You’ll see him in there with the ones today over at the right tackle. Maybe the whole practice, maybe we will sub in some other guys, we will see how practice goes but he’s done a good job for us to this point.”