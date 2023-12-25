NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy bemoaned the loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, with Miami driving down for a last-second field goal to ice a 22-20 win. Unless Dallas gets some help with an Eagles loss over their final three games, that likely means the Cowboys will be locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and be on the road for all or most of the postseason.

“It was a hard-fought game,” McCarthy said via the team’s official website. “It gives you a taste of if we have to go on the road to get this done, and there’s a lot that we can draw from this. We’re disappointed because we had some miscues. I had a horse—- backed up plan, and we were backed up twice and didn’t move the field position, so we didn’t help our defense out there.

“We didn’t have a takeaway, but we had a giveaway. It’s those big mistakes you can’t make in these games, but I think the resilience, battle and grit that we’re looking for — we clearly have that.”

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says the team opted to bench QB Sam Howell due to too many mistakes and added that they will evaluate the quarterback position going forward early in the week. (JP Finlay)

Giants

Giants CB Adoree Jackson spoke about his desire to re-sign with the team in 2024 even though the team has a losing record since he joined and appears to still need some rebuilding.

“I think I made the right decision,” Jackson told the New York Post. “It’s never been about the money. It’s about where you feel comfortable and where you feel at home. I didn’t go down there so I couldn’t tell what it was like, but it just felt good here. That’s where my heart was after I prayed about it.”