NFC Notes: Samuel Cosmi, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders OT Samuel Cosmi is looking forward to the team undergoing some changes this offseason as he is tired of losing games.

“Change can be great, to be honest with you,” Cosmi said, via CommandersWire.com. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m tired of losing. I’m tired of being average, now, below average. I want to win. At the end of the day, everybody does. So, whatever that takes, it’s a brutal business. But you’ve got to perform; I got to perform. Every time I go on that field, regardless of the situation, I have to perform. Everybody in this building has to perform. We all play a part.”

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Lions OC Ben Johnson is at the top of the Commanders wishlist with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn also considered to be a top candidate for the job. They also have requested interviews with Texans OC Bobby Slowik , Lions DC Aaron Glenn , and Rams DC Raheem Morris .

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy attempted to sidestep questions about his job security after his team gave up 48 points in a first-round playoff exit against his former team, the Packers.

“I think the biggest thing is, you know, we’re disappointed,” McCarthy told reporters, via PFT. “I got a whole team in the locker room that’s hurting. I haven’t thought past the outcome of this game.”

“I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” McCarthy added. “You got to give Green Bay credit. They came in here hot. And this, you just saw on film over the past month. You know, they executed, and we didn’t. So, we didn’t get it done in any of the phases. We’re hurting, we’re disappointed, every man.”

“I wouldn’t say we were flat,” McCarthy continued. “There was energy. They made more plays than we did. The big play production; we were minus-three [in turnovers] at halftime. We just didn’t get the stops. Didn’t get it to a two-score game quick enough. So, you know the turnovers and all the things . . . like I said, we did not play to our capabilities.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about meeting with McCarthy: “There’s nothing set on that. What I had planned to do was be with him tomorrow going over how we played today and getting ready for the coming week. That’s what was on the agenda. Tomorrow, my agenda will be to dismiss the team.” (Jon Machota)

Giants DB Tre Hawkins reflected on his rookie season and said he plans to focus on becoming a better player in his second season.

“It was a roller-coaster ride — lots of ups, lots of downs. It was a lot of little things [rolled] into one,” Hawkins told the New York Post. “I was trying to go through any adversity that came my way and finish strong. It is hard staying focused [when not playing], but it’s my job and a task that I have to do.”

“I think it’s more the mental part of the game — studying the game more, becoming more of an IQ player,” Hawkins said. “A lot of people are athletic in this league, but what separates you is how you study and your preparation.”