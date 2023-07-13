NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants,

Commanders

Commanders TE Cole Turner said he got feedback from TE Travis Kelce on how to be successful in OC Eric Bieniemy‘s system after attending Tight End University recently.

“(Kelce) said EB really likes guys who are the hardest workers,” Turner said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “That’s one of the things that Travis said he prides himself on at practice. He always finishes plays, runs down the field and gets the extra block, even in practice. Those little things make a difference and make the offense go.”

Commanders assistant TEs coach Todd Storm said Turner has been working to improve in all facets of his game.

“He’s playing with confidence,” said Storm “As long as he continues to improve all of the facets of his game, he will be right where he needs to be. He’s been working like he should to make that happen.”

Commanders TE Logan Thomas said Turner is showing an ability to use his quickness and catching despite not being their fastest option.

“(Cole) is one of those guys built for an offense like this,” said Thomas. “He doesn’t really stretch the field but uses his quickness and hands. I’m excited to see what he ends up doing this year.”

Cowboys

Jori Epstein reports the Cowboys are hiring former Steelers data analyst William Britt as a strategic football analyst.

Giants

Former NFL agent Joel Corry mentions that if Giants RB Saquon Barkley signs an extension before the deadline, the franchise tag will be available for the team to possibly use on S Xavier McKinney in 2024.

“There’s no deal he should do right now if he thinks he’s just scratching the surface of his talent,” Corry said of McKinney, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He hasn’t really been healthy. That [big season] was for a different regime, so it only counts so much when he didn’t do it for them. If he thinks that second year is who he can be, there’s no deal to be made because I’m pretty sure the Giants aren’t going to pay him like one of the better safeties right now. They need him to have the year that he had his second year this year,” Corry said, “and it sounds like they won’t have any qualms paying him then.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, citing a source, reports Barkley was offered a deal worth $13 million a year with $26 million in the first two years before the team placed the franchise tag on him, but Barkley turned it down because he was looking for something in the range of $16 million a year at the very top of the market.

However, Barkley took issue with that report on Twitter, tweeting double cap emojis. Cap is slang for lie. Barkley also retweeted ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan‘s explanation saying Barkley “most certainly wasn’t offered $26M guaranteed. Also he never thought $16M per was realistic.”