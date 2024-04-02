NFC Notes: Sean McVay, John Schneider, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed defensive linemen Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones this offseason to help transform one of their weaknesses on that side of the ball. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon discussed what each can bring to the team this year.

“They can both rush, they can both play the run in multiple modes of run defense,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “They are both pretty durable, which you never know how that’s going to go but they have proven they can play a lot of snaps. The makeup of the players – we did a lot of homework on those guys, to bring them in. Glowing reviews about those guys. And when you watch the tape, you have a vision for those guys.”

Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has official visits scheduled with five teams, including the Cardinals. (MLFootball)

Rams

After the departures of impactful defenders like DT Aaron Donald, the Rams will turn to their younger talent to carry the load. Rams HC Sean McVay mentioned S Quentin Lake as a focal point of the youth movement.

“Chris Shula’s going to do a great job leading our defensive unit,” McVay said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We’ve got some young guys that we can really build around. Love what Kobie Turner did last year. Aaron really poured into him. Love the emergence of Byron Young. Ernest Jones is a special leader in the middle of our defense. I think Quentin Lake is a really special, emerging player. And then being able to add quality players on the back end like a Kam Curl, bringing Darious Williams back home. So we’re excited. We’re going to try to add some good players through this draft and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schnieder discussed the offensive line and mentioned they are looking to add more depth this offseason. After losing G Damien Lewis and C Evan Brown in free agency, there are some questions to answer before training camp.

“It’s a work in progress and we’re not done by any stretch of the imagination,” Schnieder said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “There is some great competition going to happen in that room and we expect some higher level play this year from those guys, and we’re out at work at it. But we are not hitting the panic button or anything like that. We don’t play until September so a lot of time to figure out who the right guys are and who the right opportunities are to make the team the best we can.”

“We’re going to be bringing a couple of veteran offensive linemen through in this second phase of free agency, and then comparing that what the draft looks like. That is a need on our team right now, I think it’s fairly obvious.”