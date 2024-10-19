NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers are set to square off against the Chiefs in Week 7 for a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco G Dominick Puni praised Chiefs DL Chris Jones for always producing in the most critical times.

“He shows up in big moments,” Puni said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “I think that’s his X-factor and what he brings to the table.”

49ers RT Colton McKivitz contrasted Jones to former Rams DT Aaron Donald, calling Jones one of the “strongest players” he’s ever played against.

“They’re different players,” McKivitz said. “I mean, 95 (Jones) is obviously bigger than Donald was. He’s a hard dude to block, man. He’s one of the strongest players that I’ve ever played. You try to put as many hands as you can on the guy. And then obviously when you have protection breakdowns, it doesn’t help.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Kansas City’s defensive system makes things it more difficult to take Jones out of the game.

“There are just different variables they do with their stuff,” Shanahan said. “It’s sometimes a little bit harder to eliminate (Jones), where he goes, and just some of the pressures they do. But he definitely deserves that attention. He’s as good a player as there is and we try our hardest to take him out, but he makes that pretty hard.”

On the kicking situation, GM John Lynch stated Anders Carlson will likely be the starter in Week 7. He also mentioned RB Jordan Mason has participated in every practice this week. (Barrows)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that rookie RB Blake Corum will continue to get opportunities as he’s impressed the coaching staff.

“I think what I’ve been so impressed with is the consistency of his approach regardless of whether or not he was getting the opportunities or not behind Kyren,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “But I thought he earned it. Consistent work ethic, ability to earn that trust in these practice-type settings. And then I thought he did really well. Still some minimum opportunities, but he’s heavy at the point of contact, good instinctual runner. Though he did a great job being able to show some burst through the line of scrimmage and he’s a guy that we’ll continue to get him opportunities that have been earned. I really like what I’ve seen, and I’ve been more impressed with the human being, the way that he’s handled it. And then I thought he did maximize the ops that he had against the Packers.”

McVay doesn’t expect WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder) to play Sunday. McVay added they will not activate OL Joseph Noteboom (ankle) from injured reserve this week. (Sarah Barshop)

(shoulder) to play Sunday. McVay added they will not activate OL (ankle) from injured reserve this week. (Sarah Barshop) McVay on WR Cooper Kupp‘s chances to return: “He is making good progress. There is a possibility that he’ll be ready to go.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson explained why the team’s run defense is failing.

“If one brick is out of the wall, the whole wall is going to fall down,” Dodson said, via Seahawks Wire. “So everyone has to be on the same key of music, and then when it gets to the back end, we’ve got to make those plays. It starts with the linebackers, because when you think of the run game, you think of linebackers stopping it. Me and [Jerome Baker], we’re going to take full ownership of that. I’m going to fix it. We’re going to be a better defense.”

According to Howard Balzer, the Seahawks hosted CBs Eric Garror, Jayden Price, and Jaylin Williams for workouts and signed Garror to the practice squad.