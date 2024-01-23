NFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Todd Bowles, Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles defended his decision to not use his final timeout and said the game was already well in hand at that point.

“They already had a field goal lined up and there would’ve been about 12 seconds left on the clock to end the ball game, and we weren’t going to come back from that,” Bowles said, via PFT. “No sense in prolonging the obvious.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Buccaneers OC Dave Canales is scheduled for a second interview with the Panthers for their head coaching job and is considered a serious candidate for the position.

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett spoke about the possibility that he has played his last game for Tampa Bay, even though he would like to stay with the team.

“I’ve been around for a minute, and I know with my contract and my production and they have some promising young guys that all factor into it,” Barrett said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “But I would still love to be here. It’s like a second home. . . .My kids love it down here. So I mean, understand it’s a business, but after everything that happened this year, we’re family now to appreciate them for everything they did. Just rocking with me, sticking with me through everything and hope it’s not, but I know it is a real possibility. But I hope it’s not.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person says Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan is likely to remain in the front office in a prominent capacity, including potentially as the new GM. He’s had two interviews for the role.

