NFC Notes: Steve Wilks, Dan Quinn, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks said joining San Francisco has been a “unique” experience given he was tasked with maintaining their defensive system following former DC DeMeco Ryans departing for the Texans’ head coaching job.

“It’s definitely been unique,” Wilks said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “A lot of people, individuals, probably could not handle being in this situation because if you haven’t experienced a lot, it probably could be intimidating for you.”

Wilks feels their three-game losing streak against the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals earlier this year was a product of being “really tired,” but the team has mightily improved since then.

“I felt like we were really tired,” Wilks said. “You could really see it in that Cincinnati game. But ever since then, man, the guys in the locker room have just stepped up to the challenge.”

Wilks has been impressed by CB Ambry Thomas, who is always focused on the details.

“What I love about him most is that he’s emphasizing working on the details,” Wilks said. “I always talk about the details and competing against yourself. And I can see that with him each and every day.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown (heel) takes pride in his ability to play through injuries and labeled his status as day-to-day: “I’m one of the only guys that plays through injuries so I’m taking pride in that,” per Josh Weinfuss.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said QB Geno Smith (groin) practiced on Thursday and feels “really good” ahead of Week 15, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.

said QB (groin) practiced on Thursday and feels “really good” ahead of Week 15, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. Carroll said CB Devon Witherspoon (hip pointer) did not practice on Thursday and is considered day-to-day. (Dugar)

(hip pointer) did not practice on Thursday and is considered day-to-day. (Dugar) Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been floated in league circles as a potential replacement for Seahawks HC Pete Carroll whenever Carroll is finished in Seattle.