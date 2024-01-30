NFC Notes: T.J. Hockenson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Courtney Cronin reports that the Bears are hiring Chris Beatty as their new WR coach.

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said the team will be motivated to get to the ultimate stage next year.

“I think that feeling that we all had walking off of that field — I don’t think any one of us want to feel that again if we can,” St. Brown said, via PFT. “I think the feeling that we have is enough to motivate us for next year. We had a good year as a whole, but it is all for nothing if you don’t win the whole thing. Everyone’s goal to start the year is to win the Super Bowl. And if you don’t? You kind of fail the season. Whatever you lose here in the NFC championship or don’t make the playoffs, it is all the same. We will be ready.”

The Lions announced that both St. Brown and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs have been named to the Pro Bowl as replacements.

Vikings

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL. The surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and took place in Los Angeles, California.

underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL. The surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and took place in Los Angeles, California. The Vikings announced that FB C.J. Ham has been named as a replacement to the Pro Bowl.