NFC Notes: Talanoa Hufanga, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch explained how the team will likely struggle to replace S Talanoa Hufanga, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, yet praised third-round S Ji’Ayir Brown‘s play on Sunday after the rookie was called upon to step up and replace Hufanga.

“First of all, with Huf, I mean, those types of guys are hard to replace,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think he just plays with an energy, with a passion. He’s an instinctive player. He’s a playmaker. He gives a lot to our defense, and he’s made so many plays. He fires up our stadium. He fires up our players.”

“He’s a really good football player, and he’s got — much like Huf — he’s got an ability to make plays, and that was tested right away,” Lynch added on Brown. “So he’s been biding his time, been getting better each week. The coaches have done a great job, [he’s] been a big-time special teams contributor, and really proud of the way he’s worked and stepped up when he was asked to.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Marco Wilson has seen his playing time reduced over the past four games and has struggled, with HC Jonathan Gannon being asked about Wilson’s role reduction.

“I think just like everybody, it’s never about one guy,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I am sure he wants some plays back, but he did some good things earlier in the game. Then I think just as the game went on, there was just a little bit of technique issues for Marco, which he’s got to continue to clean up just like all of our guys. You guys know that’s a hard position and we put them in some hard downs. That’s why the corner position is what it is, but he battles in there, he keeps his head up and he goes to work.” “What we pointed out today was the value of eye discipline and playing with the right leverage, the proper technique on a consistent basis,” Gannon added. “We understand it’s a very hard position. Everybody sees that position when you don’t make the play or when you make the play, because of the nature of where it is on the football field. I’m sure he’ll have a good week and bounce back.” Seahawks Seahawks QB Geno Smith said he is feeling better a couple of days after suffering an elbow contusion in a loss to the Rams, adding that HC Pete Carroll will decide on whether or not he will play this week. “I’ve had better days, but I’m getting there,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “We’ll see how it goes. It’s up to coach [Carroll]. Yeah, that’s up to coach, I’ll just do what I’m told.”