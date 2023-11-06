NFC Notes: Taylor Heinicke, Baker Mayfield, Arthur Smith, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on Texans QB C.J. Stroud’s game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left: “You never expect that when a team just has that little time that they’ll come back and win. … It just kind of takes the breath out of ya. I hurt for our guys on defense…” (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith was asked following the team’s loss on Sunday if he was prepared to name QB Taylor Heinicke the starter for Week 10 against the Cardinals.

“Not right now,” Smith said, via the team website. “We have to get back to evaluate. I’m not going to give some answer when we haven’t sat back and looked at everything.”

Saints

Jeremy Fowler reports that rookie DE Isaiah Foskey suffered a low-grade quad strain on Sunday and could wind up missing a week or two. The injury is not considered to be serious or long-term.