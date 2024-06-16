NFC Notes: Taysom Hill, Dave Canales, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris spoke on how thrilled he is to see how CB Clark Phillips III improves heading into his second season.

“Really excited about Clark. He has had elite movement put on tape,” Morris said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “This is a hard camp for defensive players. ‘Stay up, don’t hit him, stay off the ground, don’t cause confrontation,’ but he’s done a really nice job.”

Panthers

New Panthers HC Dave Canales worked in Seattle under former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll for 13 seasons coaching receivers or quarterbacks. Carroll feels Canales is far ahead of where he was at that point in his career and likes where Carolina is headed.

“He’s way better prepared as a young head coach than I was,” Carroll said, via Fox Sports’ Greg Auman. “I was totally unprepared. It took me a while — I had to get kicked around enough before I got going. He’s got a much better runway to starting this. He’s well-versed, he knows what’s going on, he’s very articulate.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that’s going to help, because there’s going to be some hardships along the way, figuring it out. Somebody’s going to have to hold the vision of the future, and he will. He’ll be really positive and forward-thinking. He won’t let things knock him off course. He’ll be really resilient. He’ll show them what they can become and stick to it.”

Saints

Saints TE Taysom Hill said he came away feeling positive about OC Klint Kubiak‘s vision for the team and said that he’s very articulate in his approach.

“I feel like Klint came in and had a really clear, distinct vision of what we were going to be offensively and how good we can be,” Hill said, via ESPN. “I feel like he came in and has coached with a ton of detail, which has been really nice. I love the way that he’s approached it, you know? I feel like I’m a detail-oriented guy. I like to know what to do versus different looks and that’s very much how he coaches.”

Hill is excited to continue learning under Kubiak and is excited to see all the ways he’s utilized in the revamped offense.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hill said. “It’s weird to say after seven years of doing what I’ve been doing, that I’m being asked to do things that I’ve never done before. But I think that is exciting. That is exciting to me. And it’s challenging and I love to be challenged like that, so, man, I’m grateful for those guys for creating unique opportunities and fun opportunities for me.”

Hill has been moved all around the offense, as he traditionally has in the past, as the team searches for a home for him.

“Taysom has been phenomenal here early,” Kubiak said at the beginning of OTAs. “We’ve been kind of moving him in a lot of spots, as he’s done his entire career, really intelligent guy. So, looking forward to … giving him a lot of volume early and then we’ll start narrowing it down as we get closer to the season.“