NFC Notes: Thomas Brown, Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Mike Evans doesn’t believe QB Baker Mayfield will need to sit out this weekend ans said he was throwing a great ball in practice.

“He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times,” Evans said, via PFT.

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said it’s a “loaded question” when asked what went wrong with the team’s offense this season.

Um, that’s a loaded question. Um . . . maybe a good one for a last question,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “But I think just as far as the overall consistency, the communication—and that’s always continuing to find a best way to put our guys in the best spot to be successful. I think any time you have changes—change can obviously be good, but also takes some time to adjust and adapt to. But that’s a pretty in-depth convo we can probably have at a different time.

