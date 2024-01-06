NFC Notes: Thomas Brown, Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Mike Evans doesn’t believe QB Baker Mayfield will need to sit out this weekend ans said he was throwing a great ball in practice.

“He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times,” Evans said, via PFT.

Greg Auman notes Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie has earned a $500,000 playing-time incentive.

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Week 18, while they plan on observing Heinicke and DE Zach Harrison (knee) prior to Sunday’s game, per Tori McElheney.

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said it’s a “loaded question” when asked what went wrong with the team’s offense this season.

“Um, that’s a loaded question. Um . . . maybe a good one for a last question,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “But I think just as far as the overall consistency, the communication—and that’s always continuing to find a best way to put our guys in the best spot to be successful. I think any time you have changes—change can obviously be good, but also takes some time to adjust and adapt to. But that’s a pretty in-depth convo we can probably have at a different time.”

The Panthers ruled out kicker OLB Marquis Haynes (concussion) from Week 18, while K Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) is considered doubtful, via David Newton.