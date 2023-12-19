NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin told reporters that he still has confidence in QB Sam Howell even though he is frustrated about another losing season. He also spoke about the team bringing in veteran QB Jacoby Brissett for the fourth quarter last week.

“We have the utmost confidence in him,” McLaurin told John Keim. “We’ve got to continue to support him, make the tough plays like we did at the end, and make his job easier. “We still wholeheartedly believe in Sam.”

“Football is football no matter what scheme you’re in, so he understands leverages, he understands where he needs to release the ball,” McLaurin said of Brissett via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I think with myself being a vet, him being a vet, we just have one of those connections where he feels like he’s comfortable with where I’m going to be, and I know how he’s going to place the ball up in the air.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked if they would continue with Howell if the Commanders were competing for a playoff spot: “Well if this was about playoffs and we’re right in the middle of it and stuff like that, that’s something you most certainly have to consider. Do we still have that opportunity to continue to win? That’s one of the things you always consider because, again, you want to make sure everybody’s getting the opportunity to be successful.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles DC Sean Desai started to lose confidence in the team’s locker room due to his not carrying himself with confidence.

“Sean’s smart and the guys like him, but he doesn’t carry himself with confidence,” a team source told Jeff McLane. “And some players started to feel that.”

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito felt that New York didn’t play with enough swagger against the Saints but has confidence that the team will turn things around on Christmas Day when HC Brian Daboll has slated him to start against the Eagles.

“We just lacked execution on offense. We weren’t good on third downs. We have to be better,” DeVito said, via GiantsWire.com. “I don’t think we played with enough swagger. I put that on me because I’m like, I take that personally, as far as playing with energy, playing with juice. So I need to be better with that. I just feel like we kind of got in a little bit of a lull at times. I think it just goes with the execution part. But just keep the energy high at all times.”

Daboll on why he’s sticking with Devito : “He’s earned it. I’m not going to make a week-to-week change. He’s earned it. It’s not always going to be perfect, but he’s earned the opportunity to play.” ( Ralph Vacchiano