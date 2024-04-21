NFC Notes: Tre’Davious White, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Arizona State LS Slater Zellers had a local visit with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

Rams

Following his release by the Bills, the Rams signed CB Tre’Davious White to bolster their secondary with an experienced defender. White has had major injuries in two straight seasons, and he noted Los Angeles’ training staff as a reason he chose to sign.

“Very transparent, just very authentic, the plan that they have in place,” White said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s official site. “I’m a guy that’s very strategic (with) my approach of how I would want my rehab to go, being that I’ve had an ACL before and I know how rehab can go. So I was doing my homework. This team has rehab guys that have been very successful with the Achilles before.”

“I felt like it was a good fit. We hit it off, it was very authentic, which is what I was looking for, being a guy that had been in the league for a while. Great staff, young group, a group of guys that’s willing to work, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Seahawks

After 14 years with Pete Carroll running the show, the Seahawks hired HC Mike Macdonald this offseason when Carroll stepped down. Seattle DL Leonard Williams is excited about what all the change can bring.

“I remember the first day we came into the team meeting, Mike pointed out that there’s empty walls in the hallways and things like that,” Williams said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “For a person like me, that made me really excited, and I hope it made the rest of the guys excited.”

“We’re obviously going to respect tradition and the history of the Seahawks, but I think it’s giving us a clean foundation to create whatever we want to be. We’re not chasing to be like any other team that’s been here before, we want to create our own identity.”