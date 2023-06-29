NFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The jewel of the Bears’ free agent group this offseason was LB Tremaine Edmunds, who came over from Buffalo on a four-year, $72 million deal. Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Edmunds’ leadership at just 25 years old has been something that’s stood out to them early on.

“He really takes command in the defensive room, and he gives great suggestions and he’s very smart,” Eberflus said via Larry Mayer of the team website. “Obviously, he has the size and the range and the speed and all those things that he has physically. But I would just say the leadership [stands out].”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love is finally set to take over as the team’s starting quarterback now that Aaron Rodgers has moved on to New York and the former first-round pick seems to have gained the confidence of his teammates.

“I feel more hungry than ever,” Love told Sports Illustrated. “Honestly, having that time to wait, the waiting just makes [me] more and more hungry for when you finally get out there.”

“We have a young group, but that’s a chance for us to build, grow together, build this thing up together,” Love continued. “That’s the position we’re all in. We can’t pick and choose who’s here. We just have to pick and choose how we handle every day, how we come together and grow that chemistry.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur spoke about the growth he has noticed from the young quarterback.

“I just think the way he’s matured as a man,” LaFleur said. “The control that he has within the room, out on the field. I think he maximized his opportunities these last couple years in terms of just learning from one of the greatest to ever play this game. I think he really took advantage of that, and certainly it’s never an easy spot to follow a guy like that, but he has all the tools, and it’s on us to help support him through the ebbs and flows that are sure to come. It just happens with the nature of that position, and try to get these other guys around him to play to the best of their abilities so that he doesn’t have to be perfect all the time.”

Vikings

Vikings S Lewis Cine lost his rookie season to a nasty injury but says he feels that the rehab made him both a better player and a better person off the field as well.

“I feel like as a player and as a person, I’m better for it,” Cine said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.