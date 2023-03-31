NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan commented on QB Trey Lance attempting to win back the starting job, as well as mentioning Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

“I think it’s going to be harder for him to [win the starting QB job],” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Brock played eight games. Trey had that job going into last season and if he would’ve played eight games like that, no one else would’ve been able to come in and beat him out. But with Brock being hurt, it does open him up. It does give him a chance. I don’t know how Brock’s going to come back. I don’t know exactly when he’s going to come back. So, I don’t have an exact answer for that. But right now, because he is hurt, it’s nice to focus on Trey, it’s nice to focus on Sam and see how they do at OTAs and — most likely — see how they’re playing leading into training camp because I think it will take some time for Brock.”

Shanahan says Lance understands where he stands at what’s at stake.

“He’s been traveling around, working with some quarterback coaches throwing the ball and I’m excited to get into Phase I [of the offseason program] and we can start working together,” Shanahan said. “Trey is a great person but he’s also smart and he knows what he saw. He knows the level that Brock played at so he understands that. I’ve talked to Trey the same way I’m talking to you guys now, so he gets it. Trey’s just excited to be healthy and excited to come in and get those reps and show what he can do.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team will need to add at least one more quarterback to the roster this offseason.

“Obviously, Matthew is the only quarterback we have on the roster right now,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “So in some form or fashion, we have to be able to address that, whether that’s via draft or free agency. And so those are things that we’re definitely monitoring.”

Despite Stafford’s health issues, McVay doesn’t believe the team needs to draft a quarterback early in April’s draft.

“I think you’re always looking to be able to add. I don’t know if we’ll necessarily need to do that. There’s a lot of different things that we have to address,” McVay said. “So, being able to kind of prioritize those things, and then in a lot of instances, those decisions kind of unfold for you. I think you want to make sure that you have an appreciation for a lot of different players in this draft at a lot of different positions.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner‘s one-year deal has a base value of $5.5 million, all of which is guaranteed. Wagner received a $1.25 million signing bonus, a $3.23 million base salary and a $1.02 million roster bonus. Another $1.5 million in incentives is available. (Over The Cap)