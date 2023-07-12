NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance is unhappy with the way things turned out for him last season but is convinced that this season will be different and he will ultimately end up a better player for coming back from his injury.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Lance replied to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m in a great spot physically, mentally, and just excited for this year. I like to play. That’s why I came here, so it’s definitely hard when I don’t get that opportunity, and last year was part of it. Just a bump in the road and I’ll be better for it.”

Rams

Outside of DT Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defensive line is wide open — much like the rest of their defense. Los Angeles will go into camp with a collection of unheralded former mid-to-late-round picks and undrafted free agents, including Bobby Brown III, Marquise Copeland, Earnest Brown IV, Jonah Williams and rookies Kobie Turner and Desjuan Johnson. A couple of these players will technically be starters but Rams HC Sean McVay hinted the team could employ a heavier rotation than usual and make the difference between starters and backups nominal.

“I think it’ll really come to life once we put pads on and you start to see us try to get into more realistic situations and settings where you’re going from first down to second down to third down and now you’re having to react,” McVay said via USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva. “And OK, it’s a two-minute drive. And I think we’re going to find the best players, and it might be more rotations than what we’ve been accustomed to.”

McVay added that it’s quite possible some players who are not yet on the roster could end up being important contributors by the end of the season.

“I think the fun thing, and I think you guys would agree with this, when you’ve looked at our roster over the last couple years, you probably could have a pretty good idea of, all right, here’s the 53 at this point in the year, and there’s a lot of spots that are up for grabs,” McVay said. “And that’s where it’s going to be exciting for us, where you’re not going to predetermine. You’re going to really evaluate one day at a time and continue to figure out what are the best 53 and what are the best guys that can play for us, particularly on the D-line, like you’re asking about.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett said he hopes the team can improve upon their efficiency in the screen game.

“I think we were last in the screen game,” Lockett said, via Seahawks Wire. “If we can be able to get that down to at least 20, it does wonders. The biggest thing is for us just knowing how to be able to be better at it. How to know how to catch it, how to be able to get upfield, trusting that the line is going to be there. Everybody being able to do their part. If we can get better at that, then it makes the offensive game better, it makes the run game better, the explosive game better, the short game better. But if we don’t have the screen game, then we’ve kind of become limited.”