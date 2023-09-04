NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Cowboys, Rams, Seahawks

Cowboys

New Cowboys QB Trey Lance said so far being traded to Dallas has been a “breath of fresh air.” He said he was excited when he heard the news even though he’ll start out No. 3 on the depth chart with the Cowboys too.

“I really tried to not expect anything one way or another, but I can say that when I heard ‘Cowboys,’ I had a big smile on my face,” Lance said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I was very excited to be here.”

Lance was largely ready to turn the page on his time with the 49ers.

“It’s not how I expected it to go. It’s not how I think a lot of people expected it to go,” Lance said. “But I believe that everything happens for a reason. I think I’m here for a reason. Regardless of what it is, just want to try to find a way to help the team.”

Rams

Tom Pelissero mentions that the NFL fined Rams rookie DB Tre Tomlinson $4,444 for unnecessary roughness on Broncos WR Marvin Mims, which led to his ejection from the preseason finale.

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams WR Cooper Kupp is visiting with a body specialist to further understand his hamstring issue, with HC Sean McVay noting that Kupp is currently day-to-day and may not be ready for Week 1.

Seahawks

Veteran DL Jarran Reed is back for another stint with the Seahawks and now has former defensive linemen and teammates Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett as coaches.

“They’ll just show me that they care and that they want to see us do well,” Reed told reporters, via Bob Condotta. “It took me back a little bit. I wouldn’t say humbling, but more of a reminiscent type that brought me back and made me want to work hard to show those guys I still got it. I wasn’t trying to impress them but to show them I am working hard and that I have brought along with me what they taught me for my whole career.”

Per Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Seahawks S Joey Blount $4,857 for unsportsmanlike conduct after doing the Aaron Rodgers belt celebration against the Packers.