NFC Notes: Tyson Bagent, Hendon Hooker, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QBs coach Andrew Janocko said he isn’t concerned about QB Tyson Bagent‘s arm strength and thinks there’s more to being a quarterback.

“He’s fine. There’s a lot more than arm strength that comes into being a great quarterback and being able to play in this league for a long time. There have been a lot of guys who have played in this league for a long time who don’t have elite arm strength. So I think it’s just a matter of understanding who you are and what you do well,” said Janocko, via Dan Wiederer.

Janocko feels timing is more important than arm strength for a quarterback given defenders at the NFL level are great at reading mistakes.

“The timing with your routes is everything. Because you can have the strongest arm, but if you’re late on things, defenders in this league are elite enough to where they’ll even defeat arm strength. And there are guys who can get away with certain things that other guys can’t. And if (arm strength) is not your strength, then yeah, (timing) is something that becomes even more crucial,” said Janocko.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said third-round QB Hendon Hooker is still “not there yet” with his recovery from a knee injury after the quarterback said he’s around 90 percent.

“We’re not there yet,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, he’s getting better and we’ll make that decision when we feel like it’s ready to go, but we’ve certainly discussed him. The only way he’s going to get practice is if you put him on the roster, so we know that’s the obvious, it’s just a matter of when we do it.”

Hooker said he’s been focused on developing strength and is taking things week-by-week.

“We’re just playing it by ear and continuing to strengthen my legs and whole body,” Hooker said. “That’s the whole goal right now moving forward, and then we’ll just play it week by week.”

Hooker thinks the learning experience his rookie year is providing will be beneficial for him going forward.

“I think it’ll be good,” Hooker said. “Whenever I’m on the field it’s going to be a surreal moment for sure, but I think that if I’m out there then it’s always good just to get reps whenever you can and every rep is valuable so any time that I do get to spend playing, it’s a blessing.”

Jordan Schultz reports the Lions were interested in signing WR Martavis Bryant before he joined Dallas’ practice squad.

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips on how the backfield rotation with Alexander Mattison will go after the loss of Cam Akers: “You’ll see more Ty Chandler.” (Kevin Seifert)