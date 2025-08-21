NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Spencer Rattler, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs has been dealing with a knee injury and could miss Week 1. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles said Wirfs won’t be placed on an injured list and will still open the season on the active roster, via Greg Auman.

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette is entering the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2024. Legette reflected on some costly drops he committed last season against the Eagles, Chiefs, and Bengals, saying he tries to avoid letting bad plays get into his head.

“Those were the main ones, the bad ones,” Legette said, via David Newton of ESPN. “It affected me in a way; how it made me feel. Just how we lost those games. It could have changed [the outcome]. It’s always gonna be the next-play mentally. But it always will be in the back of my head, trying to focus on catching.”

As for playing alongside first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan, Legette said he thinks they can open up the field for each other.

“He’s the high draft pick, so they’re going to target him,” Legette said. “That could open it up for me as well. It could go hand-to-hand.”

Legette has a deeper understanding of HC Dave Canales‘ system going into 2025 and feels like he can play with confidence.

“I know the assignments way better than I did last year,” Legette said. “It’s given me the chance to come out here and play with confidence and not be thinking about how I’m going to be able to do this and that.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough will both play in their preseason finale against the Broncos, per Mike Triplett.

New Orleans recently acquired WR Devaughn Vele from the Broncos. Nick Underhill reports Denver had similar offers on the table for Vele, but they decided to make a deal with the Saints because they think it could end up being a better pick.

from the Broncos. Nick Underhill reports Denver had similar offers on the table for Vele, but they decided to make a deal with the Saints because they think it could end up being a better pick. Underhill also notes Vele would’ve made Denver’s active roster because they planned on keeping six receivers.