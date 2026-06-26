NFC Notes: Zac Robinson, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Zac Robinson enters his first season as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator after having the same role with the Falcons in 2024 and 2025. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield is confident that Robinson’s understanding of the running game will be a huge benefit to their offense.

“This is not to downplay Josh Grizzard whatsoever because I love Grizz but I think Zac, with his understanding and history of the run game and obviously his relationship with Liam and him talking to those guys about the things that these guys are really good at, he is learning it and he is seeing it firsthand so I think that is going to help us out,” Mayfield said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “We used to say that our offense runs through Mike [Evans], but even in 2024, it ran through the run game. That opened a lot of things up for us and guys know that. You cannot just go back there and dropback 50 times a game. That is not a recipe for success in this league so they understand that it is a physical game and we have to be that way.”

Falcons

Despite Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. still not being cleared for 11-on-11, HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to give anyone the edge in the starting QB job.

“We’re not giving out any jobs in June,” Stefanski said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “With any competition, those things work themselves out down the line. As a team, we have to realize that we’re all working forward.”

As for the return of DE James Pearce Jr., Stefanski is excited to put the past behind them and move forward with the team in its entirety. He is also optimistic that the locker room will have a similar response to welcoming Pearce back and getting to work.

“I really can’t speak to the past. What’s in the future? I’m excited that everybody’s here, ready to learn.”

“Football teams and locker rooms are organic things. I believe in the people that we have in our locker room. I think any player that comes into our building understands what’s expected of that player, understands what’s important.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough is working on the playbook and hand-eye coordination this offseason and has even been set up at a private workout facility in Del Mar, California, by former Saints QB Drew Brees.

“For me, it’s just kind of continuing to study the playbook and then just put my feet and my eyes in the right position. That’s my whole focus,” Shough said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

“He might be there for a little bit, but I couldn’t say for the whole time, but I think he was pivotal in setting everything up with the workout facility and the throwing location,” Shough told ESPN of Brees. “It’ll be nice to get out of the heat for a little bit but still come right back to it. And I think that’s the main thing is not going too far, and then I’ll be back a couple of weeks early before camp to work with the guys,”

“You’re installing all these new plays, making sure we’re getting everything right,” Shough noted of the playbook. “We’ve done a really good job of that as a team and we’ve gotten closer. That’s kind of the main thing. We just highlighted in the team meeting room all the fun things that we’ve done this whole offseason, and this is probably the tightest bunch that all of us have been around.”