NFC Notes: Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is still weeks away from truly being able to assert himself in the competition for the starting job with veteran QB Tua Tagovailoa, as he’s not expected to be cleared from his ACL injury for 11-on-11 work until the end of August. At that point, it probably is going to be too late to make a real push for the job in time for Week 1. However, Penix seems to be taking a patient approach and is understanding of that dynamic.

“Everybody wants to be in that [starting] role,” Penix said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “But at the same time, you have to work for it. Tua came in and he’s been great. It’s all a process right now. I have to focus on getting back on the field. The whole starter thing, that comes later.”

Fowler says the Falcons are bracing for OLB James Pearce Jr. to be suspended, though they’re not sure for how many games. They’ve been exploring the market for free agent pass rushers to add to the room.

Panthers

One major change the Panthers made coming off a playoff appearance last year was HC Dave Canales surrendering play-calling duties to OC Brad Idzik. It’s a big change, but both arrived in Carolina at the same time from Tampa Bay, so there’s not a huge schematic shift entailed by the swap. Panthers QB Bryce Young went so far as to say Canales and Idzik were “one and the same,” so everyone on offense remains on the same page.

“It’s obviously different people, but it’s the same process,” Young said via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “They work hand in hand. They’ve always had a close relationship. Brad’s always been in there with us in QB meetings, and he’s always, obviously, been on and understood everything, so it’s really similar. It’s a seamless process.”

“He was doing a lot behind the scenes last year that the outside world probably didn’t see, but us, as a building, we obviously felt. So, they’re one and the same; they work together. There’s obviously going to be a lot of communication there, so we’re excited for the next steps.”

With play-calling off his plate, Canales has been freed up to divert his attention to coaching the whole team. He talked about having the chance to spend more one-on-one time with specific players as the organization looks to continue to develop.

“It was great just bouncing around,” Canales said. “I got a group of guys that I certainly have my eye on. I won’t share that, but I just come, trying to task myself with making sure that I can affect not just the coaching staff but a couple of players that I really want to challenge to take steps and take strides. And so, going into each practice with that mindset, I feel I can really sharpen my focus on a couple of guys and then be able to see the whole thing.”

Saints

Saints QB Spencer Rattler started the first half of last season, and while he had some flashes, the team was 1-7 when Rattler was benched for QB Tyler Shough. The rookie provided a spark that lifted the Saints to 5-4 down the stretch and seemingly closed the door on Rattler as the starter in New Orleans. He’s got two more years left on his rookie deal still and is competing with Zach Wilson for the backup job, but he refused to look ahead when asked about his future recently.

“You know, hey, look, I’m just focused on my job right now here,” Rattler said via USA Today’s Dylan Sanders. “Obviously, you know, this is a great situation here. We’ve got a great young team, a great young quarterback room. We’re all still growing, all still in the same area of our career. You know, whatever I can do to help this team elevate, that’s my job right now.”

He added that he, Shough and Wilson all have a good relationship as younger quarterbacks even though they’re competing.

“In the QB room, it’s always gonna be, you know, you gotta be there for each other… I think we all do a good job of building together, competing versus each other. You know, he throws a good ball, I want to match it. I throw a good ball, he wants to match it,” Rattler said.