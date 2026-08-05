Torn ACL Confirmed For Falcons OLB Jalon Walker

According to Jeremy Fowler, tests have confirmed that Falcons OLB Jalon Walker did tear his ACL in practice yesterday.

He’ll have season-ending surgery and be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Meanwhile Atlanta will likely need to address its pass rush, as they’re set to lose OLB James Pearce Jr. to a suspension at some point.

Walker, 22, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.

The Falcons used the No. 15 overall pick in round one on Walker. He signed a four-year, $20,562,370 contract that includes a $11,594,452 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and made 36 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.