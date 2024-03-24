NFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Jamal Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- USC WR Brenden Rice has a top-30 meeting scheduled with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri State WR Terique Owens worked out in front of San Francisco and other scouts at the University of Missouri on Friday. Owens is the son of Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens. (Matt Maiocco)
Rams
- Rams DL Aaron Donald‘s salary and option for the season became fully guaranteed on March 18th and TE Tyler Higbee had his 2024 base salary and 2025 roster bonus guaranteed, per Over the Cap.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Rams OC Mike LaFleur would be open to a reunion with Jets QB Zach Wilson, and Los Angeles makes sense as a landing spot for Wilson to sit and learn as a third-stringer.
- Ian Rapoport reports Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s one-year contract carries a base value of $4.5 million including his two-game suspension while having a max value of $12 million through incentives.
- New Rams S Kamren Curl on what HC Sean McVay said to him: “He wants to tap into all of my other skill sets as well (as safety), everything I did in Washington plus some. I’m ready to see what he’s got set up for me.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- The Rams met with Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart before his pro day on Thursday. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider didn’t rule out a potential return for S Jamal Adams and mentioned moving him to linebacker: “Yeah, I mean when we acquired him that’s what we were thinking, he was a WILL linebacker.” (Bob Condotta)
- Seattle met with Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart after his pro day. (Justin Melo)
