NFC Notes: Zack Baun, Abdul Carter, Cowboys Roster, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

In ranking the league’s top quarterbacks, Jeremy Fowler listed Cowboys QB Dak Prescott among the top quarterbacks, citing anonymous coaches and executives: “He’s a true, acute progression passer,” an NFL coordinator said. “There are only so many of those types. He can read the whole field, from pre- to post-snap. He’s just really a good commander of the offense. I think he can use his athleticism even more and run for first downs. That would give [the Cowboys] a new dimension.”

among the top quarterbacks, citing anonymous coaches and executives: “He’s a true, acute progression passer,” an NFL coordinator said. “There are only so many of those types. He can read the whole field, from pre- to post-snap. He’s just really a good commander of the offense. I think he can use his athleticism even more and run for first downs. That would give [the Cowboys] a new dimension.” Jeremy Fowler compiled a list of the league’s top tight ends, with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson receiving a knock on his ball security from one NFC scout: “He’s really solid all around, high catch volume, tough, competes in the run game. His problem is fumbling. We targeted trying to get the ball loose when we played him.”

receiving a knock on his ball security from one NFC scout: “He’s really solid all around, high catch volume, tough, competes in the run game. His problem is fumbling. We targeted trying to get the ball loose when we played him.” Among interior linemen, Cowboys G Tyler Smith ranked first based on his athletic ability: “Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength and finish,” an AFC executive said. “He’s like prime Jason Peters playing guard. He has more flash plays than anybody.”

ranked first based on his athletic ability: “Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength and finish,” an AFC executive said. “He’s like prime playing guard. He has more flash plays than anybody.” Cowboys G Tyler Booker also received an honorable mention from an NFL coordinator: “Strong and athletic with physicality. Struggles a bit with guys that are good lateral movers.”

also received an honorable mention from an NFL coordinator: “Strong and athletic with physicality. Struggles a bit with guys that are good lateral movers.” On defense, Fowler‘s list of defensive tackles included former Jets DT Quinnen Williams : “The Jets will knock you down — the same thing happened to Leonard Williams — but I expect Quinnen to be better in Dallas, be rejuvenated a bit. As far as skill sets, he’s still so gifted and such a matchup problem,” a veteran NFL coordinator said.

: “The Jets will knock you down — the same thing happened to — but I expect Quinnen to be better in Dallas, be rejuvenated a bit. As far as skill sets, he’s still so gifted and such a matchup problem,” a veteran NFL coordinator said. Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb came in at number six on the receiver rendition of this list: “With his ability to separate and make big plays, the attention he demands creates opportunities for others in the offense,” an NFC scout said. “He’s still on the short list of guys who give you problems consistently.” (Fowler)

came in at number six on the receiver rendition of this list: “With his ability to separate and make big plays, the attention he demands creates opportunities for others in the offense,” an NFC scout said. “He’s still on the short list of guys who give you problems consistently.” (Fowler) An NFL coordinator expects a year back near the top of the league for Lamb in 2026: “I expect him to have a bounce-back year. He was never quite the same [last year] off that ankle injury.” (Fowler)

Cowboys WR George Pickens checked in just below Lamb at seventh on the list: “One of the best I’ve ever seen at the contested catch,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “There’s such untapped ability there. It’s just a consistency issue and where his head’s at week to week.” (Fowler)

checked in just below Lamb at seventh on the list: “One of the best I’ve ever seen at the contested catch,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “There’s such untapped ability there. It’s just a consistency issue and where his head’s at week to week.” (Fowler) Dallas LB DeMarvion Overshown received an honorable mention among the top-10 off-ball linebackers poll: “He moves like a safety. Incredibly talented. I want to see how he does this year after the injuries,” an NFC scout said. (Fowler)

Eagles

Eagles LB Zack Baun was voted as the fourth-best off-ball linebacker in a poll of coaches and execs around the league: “He’s got lateral quickness and is an incredibly smart player,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “He’s perfect for Vic’s [Fangio] scheme, can play close to the line and get pressure or can play off the ball.” (Jeremy Fowler)

Giants

Giants DE Abdul Carter and QB Jaxson Dart had a bit of a public dust-up after Carter was upset when Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a rally. New York HC John Harbaugh feels it was a learning opportunity that will help their locker room handle future conflicts that are bound to arise with more than 53 players around at all times.

“One-hundred percent, yes, truly an opportunity,” Harbaugh said, via the Dominique Foxworth Show. “Those are welcome things because those are going to happen. Those types of things — I told the guys, this is not a one-off. This is not the first time we’re going to be thrown into this very thing, the political, social discourse. So we have to have conversations in a reasonable — in a way that respects one another. So, how are we going to go about this? What do you guys think?”

Harbaugh was glad he didn’t have to step in and let the players handle it among themselves, which will be the expectation going forward.

“And, really, honestly, Dominique, I didn’t have to do anything. I didn’t have to say anything, really. The players said it. They laid the ground rules down for the guys and decided how it would be approached going forward. So now, when these waves keep coming in from the ocean and crash against our shore, I think we’ll be better prepared for them going forward because we’ll be expecting them. And we’ll be talking about how we’re going to deal with them.”