NFL Officially Approves Walton-Penner Group As New Broncos Owners

According to James Palmer, the other NFL owners have voted to officially approve the Walton-Penner group as the new owners of the Denver Broncos.

The vote was scheduled today but it was just a formality, as the legwork of approving the winning $4.65 billion bid had already been done.

The bid was led by Rob Walton, who is the heir to the Walmart family fortune. He instantly will become the NFL’s richest owner.

He takes over for the trust of previous owner Pat Bowlen, which has been run by CEO Joe Ellis since Bowlen’s death in 2019.

A squabble among Bowlen’s heirs led to the team being sold outside the family.