AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Tom Telesco, Zach Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Sean Payton said former Saints QB Drew Brees‘ mobility within the pocket was a huge trait that helped him be successful as an undersized quarterback, while also pointing out that it’s the team’s job to put their personnel in a position to succeed.

“I do think part of our jobs is to build around the strength of your players,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Even this year, what are the things that we feel like our receivers do well, that ‘Russ’ does well and that the running backs [do well]? That’s our job. And so our offense — and when I say our, [I mean] wherever I’ve been — it has been kind of an evolution of starting with the ingredients we have then building around them. So I think there’s still some things that are paramount today. At some point, teams are going to make you win from the pocket. We can rush a certain way to keep a quarterback from escaping. We’re going to have to be — wherever you’re at — proficient enough on third down to take a snap, find a throw and protect that spot that you’re referencing, regardless of height. I think oftentimes, these guys are seeing through lanes, not necessarily over them. Certainly for some quarterbacks, that can be a little bit more challenging.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos and Jets are splitting the $5.5 million owed to new Broncos QB Zach Wilson this season.

this season. Free agent DL Mike Purcell went on social media to show his love for the new Broncos’ uniforms: “ABOUT TIME!! Now sign me back so I can rock them.”

Chiefs

Following an inconsistent season from Chiefs’ receivers in 2023, Kansas City GM Brett Veach admitted he regrets passing up on Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf back in the 2017 draft.

“Sometimes you don’t take guys and fans do the mock drafts, and they go through them years later and are like, ‘We should’ve taken this guy or that guy,'” Veach said, via Fox Sports. “But at the time, a player could’ve been off your board because you had character concerns or an injury concern. I think, looking back on DK, there were areas that we weren’t sure on, but there were none maybe that should’ve prompted us to bypass (him). I think that’s one player that sticks out.”

Raiders

In his first season in charge, Raiders GM Tom Telesco added QB Gardner Minshew in free agency to bring a tested veteran to the room. Telesco noted the signing of Minshew wouldn’t prevent them from making a move to acquire a quarterback in the draft.

“Yeah, I don’t think so,” Telesco said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “[W]e’re drafting for the future, too. Position-wise on this team, we can use help a little bit everywhere. So, I don’t think any position is precluded from being drafted this year.”

“Yeah, newsflash, GM says he’s open to trading up, moving back, picking at [the original] spot. Like, everybody always says the same thing. So, yeah, like we have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it. We’ve got a plan if we stick and pick, obviously, and we got a plan to go back if it’s within a certain range.”

Telesco said he’s open to drafting every position this year and said the team is building towards the future.

Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders are among the teams that are showing interest in Louisville OT Willie Tyler.