NFC Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said the team is taking a wait and see approach with RB Christian McCaffrey, LT Trent Williams and WR Deebo Samuel‘s availability for Monday night.

“I don’t know as of yet,” Lynch said, via PFT. “I think Kyle [Shanahan] characterized all those guys, Christian, Deebo and Trent as day to day, and I think that’s truly where they are. It’s a good thing that we have the extra day of preparation. And, to me, as a player, that was always a day-and-a-half because you don’t play until Monday night. And that sounds like a little bit, but it’s a lot. It really is when you’re talking about the ability to heal and come back from a game like that. So I think all those guys are working really hard and doing their best to try to be available for us, and we’re just going to let it play out and see if they can get out there on the practice field.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey ‘s MRI on an oblique injury was “encouraging” and considers the running back day-to-day, via Ian Rapoport.

Jeremy Fowler mentions that the 49ers are among teams that could look to trade for defensive back depth before the deadline.

Fowler specifically mentions a slot corner as a possibility for San Francisco.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown said QB Kyler Murray is coming back to the team with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove: “I think they all know he’s not coming back just to be average. He’s coming back to prove a point. That he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that he’s a winner,” via Bob McManaman.

Regarding Arizona's long-term plans, Ian Rapoport points out it's important for the Cardinals' new staff under HC Jonathan Gannon to evaluate Murray as their starting quarterback. In the end, Rapoport believes Murray will play "plenty" this season.

Jeremy Fowler can't see the Cardinals trading WR Marquise Brown, barring a surprising turn of events.

, barring a surprising turn of events. Although, executives around the league reportedly believe the Cardinals are “open for business.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RT Abe Lucas will not return this week. (Bob Condotta)

Carroll also adds OL Jason Peters had a setback with his quad injury last week but it's not overly serious. (Condotta)

had a setback with his quad injury last week but it’s not overly serious. (Condotta) Jonathan Jones reports Seahawks S Jamal Adams was fined $50,000 after he “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact” with a doctor during a teammate’s concussion evaluation in Week 6.