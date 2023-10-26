NFC Rumors: Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield commented on the team’s offensive scheme during a recent interview.

“We’re kind of learning that we’re not going to be a run-first team,” Mayfield said, via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times.

Todd Bowles says G Matt Feiler and S Kaevon Merriweather are out for Thursday with G Aaron Stinnie taking over at left guard. Meanwhile, DT Vita Vea will be a game-time decision. ( Buccaneers HCsays Gand Sare out for Thursday with Gtaking over at left guard. Meanwhile, DTwill be a game-time decision. ( Greg Auman

Panthers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says teams inquiring about Panthers OLB Brian Burns are being told the star pass rusher is not available.

are being told the star pass rusher is not available. Panthers HC Frank Reich said their focus was on first-round QB Bryce Young throughout the pre-draft process: “My eyes and our eyes were on Bryce (Young) from start to finish.” (Joe Person)

said their focus was on first-round QB throughout the pre-draft process: “My eyes and our eyes were on Bryce (Young) from start to finish.” (Joe Person) Reich said CB Jaycee Horn has had “zero setbacks” in his rehab process but said it could be “a minute or two” before he steps back on the field in a game situation. (Person)

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has talked to some teams that think the Saints are at least keeping tabs on the trade market for a receiver, and could be interested in reuniting Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow with QB Derek Carr .

with QB . Saints GM Mickey Loomis on the arrest of WR Chris Olave: “I don’t have a lot of comment on that. I think he was going too fast in his car and he’ll have to face those consequences. But we’ll let that play out.” (Jeff Nowak)