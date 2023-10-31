NFC Rumors: Brian Burns, Mike Evans, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on WR Mike Evans: "I'm really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers." (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said the team will decide on a starting quarterback by Wednesday: “I promise you, I’ll come in on Wednesday and tell you who’s starting.” (Tori McElhaney)

said the team will decide on a starting quarterback by Wednesday: “I promise you, I’ll come in on Wednesday and tell you who’s starting.” (Tori McElhaney) When it comes to QB Desmond Ridder , Smith noted that his health would be evaluated over the next 24 hours before the team came to a decision. (Mike Rothstein)

, Smith noted that his health would be evaluated over the next 24 hours before the team came to a decision. (Mike Rothstein) Smith said WR Drake London‘s groin injury “wasn’t as bad as we thought” and the team will continue to monitor him this week. (McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers EDGE Brian Burns continues to draw significant trade interest around the league, according to Albert Breer. Carolina isn’t expected to receive an offer that includes multiple first round picks like they have in the past, but they could still move him at the deadline if they receive a significant offer.

It’s worth noting that Burns’ contract will expire at the end of the season and the team hasn’t had any significant talks with his camp regarding a contract extension.

Burns said contract extension talks with the team are on hold “until it makes sense” to resume them. (David Newton)

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich intends to default to GM Scott Fitterer as the team navigates the trade deadline.

“I’ve learned in these situations, trust the GM,” Reich said. “He’s leading that process. He’ll do a great job. He’ll pull me in when needed.”

Despite recent trade chatter, Panthers EDGE Brian Burns wants to remain in Carolina.

“My focus is winning here,” he said. “I don’t like to look on the other side because the grass isn’t greener always on the other side.”

Reich added that the team still likes what TE Hayden Hurst brings to the table even though he’s progressively given snaps away to TE Tommy Tremble.

“That’s more of rotation, more credit to Tommy’s playing good football. We love Hayden. Hayden’s playing good football,” Reich said. “It’s earned every week,” he added. “Just because you’re named a starter at the beginning of the year doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get all the reps and get all the touches as it goes. This is a meritocracy.”

Reich also added that the team wants to keep RB Miles Sanders in the rotation. Sanders played his fewest snaps offensively against the Texans and was the third running back behind RB Chuba Hubbard and RB Raheem Blackshear.

“Chuba’s getting the bulk of the carries right now with the way our run game is going. He’s a more physical, downhill runner,” Reich said. “But Miles is a great player. We want to continue to mix it up.”

Carolina has also allowed WR Terrace Marshall Jr. to seek a trade.

“As a player, you always want more opportunity,” Marshall said. “I’m just gonna wait my turn and just continue to work hard and have a positive attitude.”