NFC Rumors: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith on QB Desmond Ridder: “It’s his 11th start, just got a good win, so let’s give him some credit, give this team some credit. We found a way to win. I know this about Desmond Ridder: He’s tough, and he’s a winner.” (Ian Rapoport)
Panthers
- Dianna Russini reports the Panthers have been actively calling as buyers and sellers over the last few weeks.
- The Panthers currently have WR Terrace Marshall and S Jeremy Chinn available for trade. Regarding Chinn, Russini mentions his quad injury could make him undesirable in a potential trade but she still thinks the Panthers would move him.
- Russini says she doesn’t get the sense the Panthers will trade DE Brian Burns, but they have received calls from teams.
- Russini asked Panthers owner Dave Tepper about HC Frank Reich giving play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown: “Whatever can put us in a good position to win.”
- Panthers DL Nick Thurman was fined $4,833 for unnecessary roughness.
Saints
- Saints DB Isaac Yiadom was fined $6,847 for unnecessary roughness.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!