NFC Rumors: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The father of Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, who happens to be a sports reporter, offered his opinion on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, which agrees with earlier reports from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen which criticized Murray’s attitude.

“He’s spoiled,” Fitzgerald Sr. said, via Twitter. “Brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team and has to catch up great talent. He’s never been humbled. Keep working.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks things could get worse between the Cardinals and Murray because his camp isn’t content to wait until the summer to negotiate a long-term deal, which is what Arizona planned.

Breer adds his understanding is Murray wants a deal done before the draft so he has the flexibility to demand a trade if negotiations don’t go well and can avoid a summer holdout, which the new CBA makes difficult for players. He adds he’s not saying Murray will demand a trade but it’s not something that’s off the table.

NBC Sports’ Peter King adds he thinks there’s only a slim chance Murray plays for his currently scheduled base salary in 2022.

The Cardinals had an informal meeting with Arizona State CB Chase Lucas at the Combine. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the Rams don’t expect WR Odell Beckham Jr. to play a full 2022 season due to his torn ACL, but they remain interested in keeping him part of the team long-term. Rodrigue thinks they could sign Beckham to a multi-year deal with a low 2022 cap hit that also includes per-game incentives.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Seahawks QB Russell Wilson still has not requested a trade and Seattle continues to rebuff all inquiring teams.

still has not requested a trade and Seattle continues to rebuff all inquiring teams. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the teams that come up the most around the league as potential trade destinations for Wilson should things change are the Commanders, Eagles and Broncos. Based on what Fowler knows, he thinks Wilson would prefer Denver over the NFC East.

Graziano goes on to say the more pressing question, at least from the organization’s point of view, is how to handle LB Bobby Wagner ‘s contract. Wagner is set to count $20.35 million on the cap and $16.6 million of that could be saved via release. Graziano can’t rule that out but he thinks an extension to lower Wagner’s 2022 cap hit is the more likely outcome.

, LT , RB and TE will be able to test the open market. Seattle would like to bring most of those players back but Graziano points out they have a history of not over-extending to re-sign their own. Fowler mentions the Seahawks have been poking around the wide receiver market. It’s unclear if they’re looking for depth or to make a bigger splash.