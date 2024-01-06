NFC Rumors: Matt Eberflus, Ron Rivera, Mike McCarthy, Bears, Commanders, Cowboys

Bears
- Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that signs continue to point to Bears HC Matt Eberflus being back with the Bears in 2024.
- Although there has been no official word from ownership or team president Kevin Warren about the coaching staff or front office.
- According to Jonathan Jones, it’s more likely than not that Eberflus is back in Chicago next season.
- Diana Russini mentions that the Bears also have to decide on the future of their staff, with Team President/CEO Kevin Warren observing HC Matt Eberflus as the season ends.
Commanders
- Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that changes are expected to come in Washington with HC Ron Rivera likely being let go.
- The entire organization could be overhauled under new owner Josh Harris, who is expected to commence an exhaustive and comprehensive search to try to find the right people to turn things around in Washington.
- Schefter mentions that Harris won’t spare any expense to get things on the right path and the team possibly securing the No. 2 overall pick could add to the appeal of the job.
- Jonathan Jones mentions that the Commanders could look to restructure the franchise by hiring an EVP of football operations to go along with the GM.
- Jones adds that this could scare off some qualified candidates who may worry about “how many chefs are in the kitchen.”
- Per Diana Russini, the Commanders will be keeping their eye on the situation with the Patriots and will look to hire a general manager before deciding on a head coach.
Cowboys
- Adam Schefter reports that people around the NFL and even some within the Cowboys believe HC Mike McCarthy’s job could come down to how the team performs in the playoffs.
- If Dallas plays well, Schefter says McCarthy would have an excellent chance to keep his job. Should they disappoint, it’s possible changes could take place.
- One complicating factor for Dallas is the fact that DC Dan Quinn has been a top head coaching candidate for the last two years, but the Cowboys have been able to convince him to stay. It remains to be seen whether Dallas could retain him for another season if McCarthy keeps the top job.
- Diana Russini reports that the Cowboys are attempting to retain the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs and that HC Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat should the team have issues during the postseason.
