NFL Disapproves Geno Smith’s Contract With Seahawks, Will Be Resubmitted

Ian Rapoport reports that the NFL disapproved of the contract signed by Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, the two parties will fix the issue and resubmit the deal in the near future.

This comes just a few hours after the Seahawks officially announced the deal.

Smith, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle re-signed him to a new deal last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.