NFL Draft Notes: Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker

Anthony Richardson
- Stephen Holder says there are multiple teams in the top ten draft picks who are seriously interested in Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
Hendon Hooker
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker received positive medical reports at the combine after tearing his ACL in November. Rapoport says he’s on track to be ready for the season opener.
NFL Draft
- Ian Rapoport reports that Florida OT Richard Gouraige has a swollen ankle which was created by a pain tolerance test and is now unable to participate in any drills.
- Ian Rapoport reports Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash at the Combine. He is still expected to be ready for his Pro Day in April.
- Tom Pelissero reports that USC OL Andrew Vorhees is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during drills at the combine on Sunday.
