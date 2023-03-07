NFL Draft Notes: Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Colts

Anthony Richardson

ended up having formal interviews with 20 teams at the Combine. He adds one even traveled to Florida for an on-site meeting with him. Richardson was particularly struck by his interview with the Seahawks and meeting HC Pete Carroll: “He had this big smile on his face. We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”

Will Levis

The NFL left the Scouting Combine last week buzzing about the performance of Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. But a couple of executives told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Kentucky QB Will Levis had a pretty good week too, even if he’s not getting the same amount of buzz right now. They added that could be intentional as some teams may hope he slips to them.

“I would just say, of all the quarterbacks, he was just as impressive there [at the workout],” one said, adding Levis did well with his team in the interview room. “He showed up in great shape, he’s a really good athlete, he threw it well, he’s got a big arm. I don’t think there’s a lot to nitpick, other than tape from this year. He was really good.”

The tape will be a big sticking point with Levis, as he did not have the breakout season many anticipated coming into the 2022 season. Another executive acknowledged to Breer that with Levis, the whole doesn’t seem to always equal the sum of his parts.

“In pregame, you look at him, watch him drop back, see the ball come out of his hand, it’s like he’s a pro,” he said. “When the lights come on, and the bullets are flying, he just doesn’t look the same. Relative to his physical traits, it just doesn’t come together — there are moments where he makes a great throw, or there’s a drive where he makes a great play, but on the whole, there’s just something missing. … He’s super talented, in the end, I see him be a Jay Cutler-ish type.”

Colts

The Colts are widely expected to pursue a potential trade-up for the No. 1 pick to finally try and solve their quarterback issues. However, some NFL decision-makers aren’t convinced Colts GM Chris Ballard will let himself be boxed into overpaying if he doesn’t have to.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think Chris will fall in love enough with any one quarterback,” one GM said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “I think he will be happy with whoever comes to him. I think the owner (Jim Irsay) will say, ‘OK, if we say there are three or four guys, we’d better end up with one of them.’”

But if the Colts do trade up, they’ll clearly have their eyes on someone. Alabama QB Bryce Young is still viewed as the consensus top pick in the draft but Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson narrowed the gap at the Combine. Another GM thinks Ballard will prefer Stroud.

“Bigger, stronger, better arm,” he said.