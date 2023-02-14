NFL Draft Notes: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bryce Young

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Alabama QB Bryce Young will be “acquired taste” due to concerns about his weight.
  • An AFC scout believes Young was as low as 168 pounds earlier in his college career.
  • One NFC executive tells Fowler: “The gap between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud isn’t as big as you’d think.”

C.J. Stroud

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is “surging in the eyes of some teams.”
  • One NFC executive tells Fowler: “The gap between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud isn’t as big as you’d think.”

Anthony Richardson

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says teams are divided on Florida QB Anthony Richardson. Fowler cites multiple scouts whose teams have varying grades from first- to fourth-round on the Florida quarterback.
  • Some teams reportedly have concerns about Richardson’s ability to play quarterback at the next level, but most still believe he’ll be a first-round pick.

