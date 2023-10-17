NFL Finalizes Extension Through 2027 For Commissioner Roger Goodell

Daniel Kaplan reports that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell have finalized a new contract that should run through the 2027 season.

Reports from back in March mentioned that the two parties were finalizing an extension, but it had dragged on to the point where some had wondered if there was a potential setback.

Goodell’s prior deal was set to expire in March 2024.

Goodell is believed to have made $63.9 million in the past few seasons. The salary is largely incentive-based.

NFL owners are clearly very happy with the current state of the league and the job Goodell has done in recent years.

Beyond that, the NFL has struggled to identify a potential successor to Goodell, which is why his contract has been extended multiple times. However, the NFL is expected to increase efforts in this area to find someone to eventually replace Goodell.

Some names that have come up as potential successors to Goodell include Bears President Kevin Warren and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

Goodell, 64, started his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Goodell worked his way up to NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before eventually replacing Paul Tagliabue as commissioner in 2006.