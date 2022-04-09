NFL Notes: Chiefs, Lions, Ravens

Chiefs

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders were interested in signing LB Jermaine Carter , yet the Chiefs were more aggressive and got a deal done with the former Panthers linebacker.

Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth ‘s one-year, $1.187 million deal includes $300,000 of his $1.035 million salary is guaranteed for skill, injury, and salary cap. He can also earn $152,500 in active-inactive each game this season. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said that WR D.J. Chark was exactly what the team was looking for at wide receiver this offseason.

“There are certain favorites that just emerge through that process and DJ was one of them,” Holmes said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “It’s just that he just fit what we’re about. We have a lot of collaboration sessions, just coaching and personnel and getting on the same page and just to hear [receivers coach Antwaan] Randle El and [offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson just talk about what they’re looking for at the receiver position. And everybody talks about the X receiver position, but Ben is a pretty creative guy — he’s got no problem moving guys around. But DJ fit a lot of those qualities about having speed, explosiveness, and length. And he’s a football player.”

Ravens

Josina Anderson reports that Ravens DL Calais Campbell had interest from the had interest from the Colts , Browns, and the Chiefs, yet Baltimore remained the most aggressive team and re-signed the veteran pass-rusher on Saturday morning.

Campbell on re-signing with the Ravens: “Yes, it was completed yesterday. It just felt like the right move. I feel like we started something special and we have unfinished business there.” (Josina Anderson)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says that LB Odafe Oweh should be ready for training camp after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. (Jonas Shaffer)