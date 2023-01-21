NFL Notes: Tom Brady, Kliff Kingsbury, 2023 Draft

Tom Brady
- Adam Schefter reports that if Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns next season, he will likely want to play for a winning franchise.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have not given up hope on bringing Brady back and feel that they will also be in the mix for the veteran quarterback.
- Fowler adds that the Raiders are expected to be in the hunt for Brady and believe they have a chance to land him.
Kliff Kingsbury
- While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Jordan Schultz said that he recently spoke to former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury and indicated that Kingsbury is interested in continuing his NFL coaching career and is figuring out his options.
- Schultz mentions that Kingsbury could sit out a year or return for 2023 “while the iron is hot.”
2023 NFL Draft
- According to Dan Brugler, several NFL teams feel the value that the most value at the receiver position in the 2023 NFL Draft will come after the first round.
- Aside from USC WR Jordan Addison, Brugler writes that there aren’t any “top-20” locks at receiver.
- Here’s the full list of 82 Underclassmen that have officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!