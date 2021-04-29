NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Jaguars, Titans

Deshaun Watson
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson says after weeks of publicly trading blows, the two teams of lawyers for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and his 22 accusers have gone silent, which could be an indication settlement talks are heating up behind the scenes.
- If that happens before the draft or soon, Robinson writes that leaves the Dolphins and to a lesser extent the Panthers as the only remaining viable suitors for Watson.
- Robinson explains that while the Jets, 49ers, Patriots, Broncos, Bears and Washington all expressed some interest in Watson earlier this offseason, Chicago and Washington had just passing interest. New Broncos GM George Paton didn’t want to make that big of a move in his first season and Houston’s general asking price of three first-round picks and much more caused the 49ers and Patriots to shift their focus elsewhere.
- That left the Jets, Dolphins and Panthers, and of that group the Jets were much less willing to fork over a huge haul of picks. Now the Panthers have made other moves at quarterback, leaving just the Dolphins, which Robinson points out is the team Watson has been hoping for all along.
- Robinson adds the Dolphins still have plenty of draft capital and not much has changed from earlier this offseason when he was told GM Chris Grier and HC Brian Flores were ready to go after Watson.
Jaguars
- According to James Palmer, the Jaguars front office feels it has “an advantage” in the draft given their coaching staff under HC Urban Meyer is well-connected to the college game.
- Without an official NFL Combine this year, Palmer points out that Meyer, assistant HC Charlie Strong, DBs coach Chris Ash, and strength coach Anthony Schlegal all have experience scouting the current crop of draft prospects when they were being recruited into college.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport would expect the Jaguars to explore trading QB Gardner Minshew sometime on Day 3 of the draft.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Alabama DT Christian Barmore has been linked by some teams as being an option for the Jaguars with their second first-round pick.
- Meyer said he’s examined how all 32 NFL organizations work and feels he’s “pushed” Jacksonville’s staff more than most teams: “[I’ve] seen all 32 teams work and work closely. Some are incredible with the way they work and some aren’t very incredible. I’ve probably pushed my staff more than most.” (James Palmer)
-
As for the draft, Meyer stressed that they must hit on their picks with five selections within the top 65: “We can’t screw this up. We got 5 in the first 65. It’s a historic draft for Jacksonville and we have to get this thing right. Jacksonville deserves that.” (James Palmer)
Titans
- According to Albert Breer, the Titans could “play it safe” this year after missing on OT Isaiah Wilson last draft. Breer connects them to TCU S Trevon Moehrig and Northwestern CB Greg Newsome.
