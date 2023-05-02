NFL Suspends Free-Agent DE Amani Bledsoe For 17 Games

According to Field Yates, the NFL has suspended free-agent DL Amani Bledsoe for 17 games in 2023.

He’s currently not on a team and previously served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

Bledsoe, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. Tennessee waived him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Titans re-signed Bledsoe to a futures deal entering 2020 but waived him that summer. He caught on with the Bengals and landed on their practice squad after training camp before eventually returning to the Titans’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Tennessee’ practice squad throughout the 2021 season before being cut in January. He sat out until late lsat season when he caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad

Bledsoe signed a futures deal with Atlanta for the 2023 season but was cut in April.

In 2020, Bledsoe appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 total tackles and two pass defenses.