NFL Suspends LB Damien Wilson Four Games

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has suspended LB Damien Wilson for four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

This likely stems from assault charges back in April of 2022.

The veteran linebacker is not currently with a team. He last played with the Panthers.

Wilson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.