NFL Transactions: Friday 3/8

49ers
- Re-signed OL Colton McKivitz to one-year, $7M extension.
Bears
- Extended WR Collin Johnson.
- Sgned DB Tarvarius Moore.
- Re-signed LS Patrick Scales to a one-year deal.
Bills
- Re-signed TE Quintin Morris to a one-year deal.
Broncos
- Released TE Chris Manhertz.
Cardinals
- Re-signed DL L.J. Collier to a one-year deal.
Chargers
- Tendered ERFA K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell.
Chiefs
- Re-signedLB Drue Tranquill to three-year, $19M deal.
Dolphins
- Re-signed P Jake Bailey to a two-year, $4.2M deal.
- Re-signed CB Elijah Campbell.
Jaguars
- Re-signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to an extension.
Panthers
- Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen to one-year deal.
Patriots
- Re-signed ERFA OT Tyrone Wheatley.
- Re-signed TE Hunter Henry to a three-year deal.
Raiders
- Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.
- Cut QB Brian Hoyer.
Rams
- Re-signed G Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48M deal.
Steelers
- Signed DT Breiden Fehoko.
- Cut WR Allen Robinson.
- Released CB Patrick Peterson.
Titans
- Signed LS Morgan Cox to a one-year extension.
Vikings
- Re-signed TE Johnny Mundt.
