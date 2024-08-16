NFL Transactions: Friday 8/16

Browns
- Browns waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle.
- Browns waived DB Brady Breeze with an injury designation.
- Browns signed DB Tyler Coyle and LS Rex Sunahara.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Teair Tart.
- Chargers waived DB Jalyn Phillips.
Giants
- Giants waived TE Tyree Jackson with an injury designation.
- Giants signed FB Jakob Johnson.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released DE Rasheem Green with a failure to disclose physical condition designation.
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Jackson Mitchell.
- Panthers signed G Ike Boettger.
- Panthers G Nash Jensen reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Raiders
- Raiders waived QB Anthony Brown.
Titans
- Titans signed DT Abdullah Anderson.
- Titans placed DT Marlon Davidson on injured reserve.
