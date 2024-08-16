NFL Transactions: Friday 8/16

Browns

  • Browns waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle.
  • Browns waived DB Brady Breeze with an injury designation.
  • Browns signed DB Tyler Coyle and LS Rex Sunahara.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DT Teair Tart.
  • Chargers waived DB Jalyn Phillips.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars released DE Rasheem Green with a failure to disclose physical condition designation.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived LB Jackson Mitchell.
  • Panthers signed G Ike Boettger.
  • Panthers G Nash Jensen reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Raiders

Titans

