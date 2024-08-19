NFL Transactions: Monday 8/19

Logan Ulrich
Bengals

Browns

  • Waived WR Matt Landers. 
  • Signed OT Chim Okorafor and LB Brant Bouyer-Randle. 
  • Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji on injured reserve. 

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Waived QB Max Duggan and WR Leon Johnson
  • Signed LB Frank Ginda and DB Jalyn Phillips. 

Chiefs

  • Waived OL McKade Mettauer (injured), signed LS Randen Plattner. 

Colts

  • Activated DT Raekwon Davis from non-football injury list.
  • Waived OL Josh Sills (injured), signed OL Mike Panasiuk and LB Mike Smith
  • Placed OL Ryan Coll on injured reserve. 
  • Waived RB Trent Pennix from injured reserve. 

Buccaneers

  • Signed DT Brandon Matterson, waived TE Tanner Taula from non-football injury list. 

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Signed DE Carl Lawson, placed OT Earl Bostick on injured reserve. 

Dolphins

Giants

Jets

  • Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton, waived TE Neal Johnson. 

Panthers

  • Waived CB Lamar Jackson (injured), WR Tayvion Robinson (injured) and RB Dillon Johnson. 
  • Signed CB Willie Drew, RB Jaden Shirden, CB Chris Wilcox, CB Quandre Mosely and WR Sam Pinckney. 
  • Placed QB Jake Luton and CB Anthony Brown on injured reserve. 

Seahawks

  • Waived LB Devin Richardson and CB Willie Roberts. 
  • Signed TE Michael Ezeike and TE Devon Garrison

Steelers

Vikings

  • Signed CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Justin Hall.
  • Waived WR Ty James and P Seth Vernon

