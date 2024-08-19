NFL Transactions: Monday 8/19

Bengals
- Placed RB Chris Evans and OT D’Ante Smith on injured reserve, waived DT Devonnsha Maxwell.
Browns
- Waived WR Matt Landers.
- Signed OT Chim Okorafor and LB Brant Bouyer-Randle.
- Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Released OL Dennis Daley.
Chargers
- Waived QB Max Duggan and WR Leon Johnson.
- Signed LB Frank Ginda and DB Jalyn Phillips.
Chiefs
- Waived OL McKade Mettauer (injured), signed LS Randen Plattner.
Colts
- Activated DT Raekwon Davis from non-football injury list.
- Waived OL Josh Sills (injured), signed OL Mike Panasiuk and LB Mike Smith.
- Placed OL Ryan Coll on injured reserve.
- Waived RB Trent Pennix from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed DT Brandon Matterson, waived TE Tanner Taula from non-football injury list.
Commanders
- Waived LB Bo Bauer with injury waiver, signed DE Justin Hollins.
Cowboys
- Signed DE Carl Lawson, placed OT Earl Bostick on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Waived LB Ezekiel Vandenburgh and released RB Salvon Ahmed.
- Signed RB Anthony McFarland, FB Zander Horvath, WR Jadon Janke and LB Dequan Jackson.
- Placed WR Willie Snead and OL Sean Harlow on injured reserve.
Giants
- Waived DT Ryder Anderson (injured).
- Signed DT Kyler Baugh and LB Trey Kiser.
- Placed OT Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Jets
- Signed DB Nehemiah Shelton, waived TE Neal Johnson.
Panthers
- Waived CB Lamar Jackson (injured), WR Tayvion Robinson (injured) and RB Dillon Johnson.
- Signed CB Willie Drew, RB Jaden Shirden, CB Chris Wilcox, CB Quandre Mosely and WR Sam Pinckney.
- Placed QB Jake Luton and CB Anthony Brown on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Waived LB Devin Richardson and CB Willie Roberts.
- Signed TE Michael Ezeike and TE Devon Garrison
Steelers
- Cut CB Kalon Barnes, WR Tarik Black and CB Nate Meadors from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Signed CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Justin Hall.
- Waived WR Ty James and P Seth Vernon
