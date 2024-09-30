NFL Transactions: Monday 9/30

Bengals
- Designated P Brad Robbins to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Waived DT Ben Stille.
Chargers
- Released DB Tony Jefferson.
- Received a roster exemption for DB Derwin James after his suspension was lifted.
Panthers
- Signed TE Stephen Sullivan and WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.
- Released WR Sam Pinckney from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DT Quinton Bohanna and LB Tyus Bowser to their active roster.
Titans
- Elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Tre Avery to their active roster.
